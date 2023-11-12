XDC Network (XDC) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

XDC Network (XDC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $782.34 million and $17.57 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,876,853,463 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

