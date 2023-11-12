YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.01 million and approximately $20,340.99 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99965772 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $30,695.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

