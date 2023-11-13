14,565 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $87.33. 947,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

