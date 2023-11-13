1inch Network Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $365.61 million and approximately $39.37 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,044,254,120 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

