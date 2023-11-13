3,386 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 64,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 79.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 14,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.28. 21,439,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,610,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

