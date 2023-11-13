3,741,424 Shares in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Acquired by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,741,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group accounts for about 4.2% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ZAPP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 209,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,923. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

