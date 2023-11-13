3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

TGOPY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. 95,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,918. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

