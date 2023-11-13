A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Sells $584,496.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. 588,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $38,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

