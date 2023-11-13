AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the October 15th total of 394,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

Shares of ARHUF stock remained flat at $19.26 during trading hours on Monday. AAK AB has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $19.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

Get AAK AB (publ.) alerts:

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, and fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care categories.

Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.