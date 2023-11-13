Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Shares Up 21.8%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29. 431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.
Aalberts Company Profile
Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. It operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.
