ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $412,698.46 and $14.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016831 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,433.50 or 1.00028288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011035 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001763 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000413 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $17.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

