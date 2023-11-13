Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Acala Token has a market cap of $48.50 million and $8.35 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,614.62 or 1.00032289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06102807 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $9,679,311.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.