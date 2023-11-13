Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.42. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 599,953 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.