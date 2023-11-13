AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.47. 1,341,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,237. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

