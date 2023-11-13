AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.47. 1,341,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

