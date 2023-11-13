Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.5% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $132.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average of $138.66. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $180.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Get Our Latest Report on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.