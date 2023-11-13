Aflac Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Aflac has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aflac to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $81.48 on Monday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,205 shares of company stock worth $11,425,157. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

