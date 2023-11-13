Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the October 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

View Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $107.46. 1,200,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.