AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.07 and last traded at C$17.99. 228,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 87,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.95.

The stock has a market cap of C$436.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.40.

About AGT Food and Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Bulk Handling and Distribution; and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax, and other specialty seeds.

