Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of AKYA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. 73,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,027. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

In other news, COO Frederic Pla purchased 20,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

