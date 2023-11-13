Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $67.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,096,648 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.