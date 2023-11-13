Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

ALGT traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,971. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,089.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $6,669,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

