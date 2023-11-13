Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ALLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Allot Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Allot Communications stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. 8,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,495. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.32). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

