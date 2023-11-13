Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $24,858.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $24,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 83,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $78.49.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $11,234,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,182 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

