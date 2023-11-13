AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,500,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 8,877,855 shares.The stock last traded at $7.85 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

