Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Buys $339,900.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ameresco Stock Performance

AMRC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 34.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 972,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 12.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,336,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,978,000 after buying an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

