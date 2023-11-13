Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.86.

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $336.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,866. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

