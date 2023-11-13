AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 16094900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of £831,300.00, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91.

AMTE Power plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a battery cell to automotive sectors of high-performance electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles; Ultra Prime, a non-rechargeable cell designed for use for the for applications where temperature, access and depth are key considerations; Ultra Safe, a sodium-ion cell battery energy storage for renewable power, including for residential use and in remote locations without grid access; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

