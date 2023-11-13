Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97. 554,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,130,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

