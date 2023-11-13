Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 13th (BLDP, CRWD, DKNG, ESTC, FLO, GDOT, GXO, KGS, MPWR, NTLA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 13th:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $4.00 to $3.50. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems Inc alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $205.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.