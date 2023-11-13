Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Andritz Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

