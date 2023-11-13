Ankr Price Tops $0.0263 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $263.19 million and $25.98 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02613511 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $25,846,231.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

