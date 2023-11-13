Anthony Vuoto Sells 2,237 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $88,920.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Anthony Vuoto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of IRadimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38.
IRadimed Stock Up 5.3 %
IRadimed stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $525.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
