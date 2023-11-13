Anthony Vuoto Sells 2,237 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $88,920.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Vuoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of IRadimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38.

IRadimed Stock Up 5.3 %

IRadimed stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $525.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

