ApeCoin (APE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $548.11 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $548.11 million and approximately $139.49 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00004077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

