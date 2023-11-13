Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 88,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 101.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

AIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

