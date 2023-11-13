Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 88,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AIF
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Tactical Income Fund
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.