Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,001. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 17,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

