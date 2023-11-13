Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.53. 4,240,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Aramark by 44.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aramark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,146,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Aramark by 41.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Aramark by 454.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 798,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 654,300 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

