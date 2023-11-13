Arjuna Capital Acquires 81 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $789.19. 107,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $820.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

