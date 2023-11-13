Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 459,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

