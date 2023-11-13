Arjuna Capital Buys 14,669 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 344.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.00. 384,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,978. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.