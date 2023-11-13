Arjuna Capital Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7 %

SNY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 638,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,467. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.