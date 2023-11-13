Arjuna Capital Purchases 490 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $149.02. 1,492,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,821. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

