Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 2,496 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of META stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,177,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $332.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

