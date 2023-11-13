Arrow Financial Corp Buys 383,599 Shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,599 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBHD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 84,139 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

