Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.13 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.31. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

