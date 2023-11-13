Arrow Financial Corp Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 115,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter.

IBDW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 76,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,960. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

