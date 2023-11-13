Arrow Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 208,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 291,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 207,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,381. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.