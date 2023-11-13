Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,782 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,244,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

