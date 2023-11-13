Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. 230,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,009,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

