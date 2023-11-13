Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Up 6.2%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. 346,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 455,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $915.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 79.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arvinas by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

